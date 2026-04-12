Who awards the Masters champion his green jacket if the winner is the defending champion?
2 Min Read
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland puts on the green jacket after final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Written by Will Gray
AUGUSTA, Ga. – It's a familiar scenario that has stood the test of time at the Masters: The defending champion, with a new green jacket in hand, slips the treasured article on the shoulders of the newest champion at Augusta National Golf Club. The ceremony dates back decades, and this Sunday will happen both inside Butler Cabin for the television broadcast and again on the grounds just outside the clubhouse for the patrons and members who gather.
But what happens if the defending champion isn't available to put the green jacket on the winner – because he's also the recipient?
A back-to-back victory at the Masters has only happened three times before, and no, the defending champ does not just slip into the jacket himself. Tournament traditions call for the club's chairman – in this case, Fred Ridley – to put the jacket (back) on the defending champion.
The situation first arose in 1966, when Jack Nicklaus became the first player to successfully defend a Masters title. Nicklaus actually did slip the green jacket on himself, with club chairman Clifford Roberts looking on. By 1990, when Nick Faldo won the second of his three Masters titles, the honor fell to chairman Hord Hardin to put the jacket back on the Englishman's shoulders.
The third and most recent instance came in 2002, when Tiger Woods won again one year after completing the Tiger Slam. As in 1990, it was the club chairman - this time Hootie Johnson - who did the honors.
With six players separated by just three shots entering the final round, we're not sure what awaits this afternoon at Augusta National. One thing's for certain: Defending champion Rory McIlroy, tied for the lead at 11 under, will take part in the green jacket ceremony. What remains to be seen, though, is if another player will join him Sunday evening.