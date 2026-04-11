Cameron Young conjures Masters mayhem in 7-under 65 to tie Rory McIlroy

The best of Young’s golf came Saturday, erasing an eight-shot deficit to McIlroy not by firing at pins and forcing the issue, but simply executing time after time and trusting it would lead to positive results. He benefited from the good breaks and created his own luck in other spots. He missed the green long on the par-3 fourth, which was the ideal miss to that pin, setting up a relatively simple chip that he holed. The great bounce off the patron on the ninth was also partly by design. Young knew if he was going to miss, the best miss was long. He didn’t plan for it to fly into the stands, but that margin for error was created by erring towards the lesser of two evils.