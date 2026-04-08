Five burning questions ahead of the 90th Masters

Hodowanic: Rory McIlroy. We’re living in a new world where success for McIlroy at the Masters is no longer a binary of did he win or not. In fact, with all the focus on looking back at McIlroy’s win last year, there’s been little discussion of what he might do this year. And, as far as I can tell, every expert seems to be turning their focus to someone else. So with that said, I think McIlroy is again a major factor down the stretch Sunday, but falls just short. The narrative of McIlroy leaving the tournament will not be one of disappointment, but of optimism for his future this season and at the Masters for years to come.