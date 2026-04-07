Rory McIlroy 'wouldn't care' if Masters ‘never started,’ basking in champion experience

McIlroy seemed immensely aware of all those facts as he spoke Tuesday from the Augusta National Press Center. If there’s a theme of McIlroy’s week, it's that he’s doing everything possible to be present and aware of all the little moments he spent a decade chasing. There will be nothing lost on McIlroy this week. In previous years, he couldn’t wait for the tournament to begin – just hoping to fast-forward to Thursday morning so he could get on with the tournament and not have to think or answer questions about why he’s never won or whether this would finally be the year he seized the moment and won the green jacket. He was happy to discuss that now.