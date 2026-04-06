Patrick Reed ready to embrace creative side chasing second Masters win

“When I was over there in Dubai and playing, I really just kind of was sitting back and realizing that I wanted to get back and not only join -- have an opportunity back on the PGA TOUR, but get back to the traditional way of golf and playing,” Reed said. “When I stood there in Dubai, that Saturday, the entire range is full, and then guys just start disappearing, and you're the last man on that tee box. Then you're walking to the tee, you're the last name announced, and you've lost the lead because someone is 5-under through eight. All those just rushes and those scenarios, kind of going back into playing golf that way, where you're going out there and you're having the battles between not just yourself, but the other guys on the leaderboard. For me, I wanted that back, I wanted that adrenaline back, and those feelings.”