Patrick Reed announces plan to return to PGA TOUR, eyes status for 2027 season

Reed would then be able to reinstate his membership for the 2027 TOUR season, where he would play out of the past champion category. The 35-year-old plans to play this year on the DP World Tour, where he won Sunday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Reed would be eligible to improve his 2027 TOUR status as one of the top 10 finishers on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai Ranking, where he currently ranks second, and would play the 2027 season out of the highest eligibility category he achieves.