Patrick Reed announces plan to return to PGA TOUR, eyes status for 2027 season
3 Min Read
Patrick Reed, whose most recent PGA TOUR win was at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, has announced his intention to return to PGA TOUR competition later this year with an eye on reinstating his membership for the 2027 season. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
Nine-time PGA TOUR winner Patrick Reed has announced plans to return to TOUR competition later this year as he looks to reinstate his membership for the 2027 season.
Reed, whose career accomplishments include a victory at the 2018 Masters, last competed in an unauthorized event on Aug. 24, 2025. Given that he resigned his TOUR membership prior to violating any TOUR regulations, he would be eligible to return to TOUR competition on Aug. 25, 2026, as a non-member, provided that he complies with TOUR regulations and does not participate in additional unauthorized events.
At that time, Reed would be eligible to participate in FedExCup Fall events as a non-member and could accept sponsor exemptions or participate in open qualifying for those tournaments.
Reed would then be able to reinstate his membership for the 2027 TOUR season, where he would play out of the past champion category. The 35-year-old plans to play this year on the DP World Tour, where he won Sunday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Reed would be eligible to improve his 2027 TOUR status as one of the top 10 finishers on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai Ranking, where he currently ranks second, and would play the 2027 season out of the highest eligibility category he achieves.
“I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA TOUR events later this year,” Reed said in a statement. “I will continue to compete and play as an Honorary Lifetime Member on the DP World Tour, which is something that I am truly honored and excited to do.”
Similar to anyone reinstated under the Returning Member Program, Reed would be ineligible to participate in the Player Equity Program through 2030.
“We feel this is an appropriately significant – and justified – financial consequence for former PGA TOUR members who are reinstated,” said Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis and Chief Player Officer Jason Gore in a memo Wednesday to TOUR members. “We remain committed to strengthening the PGA TOUR, serving our fans and welcoming back players who wish to return – through a consistent, policy-based process.”
Reed did not meet the criteria for the Returning Member Program, which was established earlier this month by TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp and applied to players who had won a major championship or THE PLAYERS since 2022. While the deadline for the Returning Member Program is Monday, Feb. 2, TOUR officials expect Brooks Koepka – who will participate in this week’s Farmers Insurance Open – to be the only player returning via the Program.
While Reed retains exempt status from prior TOUR victories through the 2026 season, that category cannot be used for tournament entry this year as a non-member. Reed’s status this fall would make him eligible to potentially receive a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup in September.
Reed, whose most recent TOUR win came at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, last competed in a TOUR event outside the majors in June 2022. His DP World Tour victory Sunday in Dubai lifted him to No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking.