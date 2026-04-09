Sunny but scary: Masters field bracing for exacting conditions at Augusta National

The weather forecast for this week has become an increasing talking point on the grounds in Augusta, due in large part to its simplicity: sunny, hot and with just enough wind to keep players on their toes. A seven-year stretch of rain featured somewhere within Masters week is set to end. Even last year, while the tournament rounds went uninterrupted, Monday’s practice round was a rainy washout to the point where patrons who had tickets for the day were issued make-good tickets to attend this year on Monday. The venue dried out from there, but it never fully baked out after such a soggy starting point.