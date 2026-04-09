‘Toughest round I’ve ever played': Collin Morikawa battles mental demons in Masters first round

To be clear: Morikawa isn’t in pain, but he’s still uncomfortable. Walking is difficult, and he has yet to feel like his legs are fully under him. As a result, the swings he is taking are mostly upper body and lack his normal power. He didn’t hit more than 50 range balls per day in the lead-up to the first round and was well below his baseline of speed when he did. Then there’s the mental block that he has yet to free himself from. Morikawa said he woke up Thursday morning with more nerves than he’s ever felt before a round of golf.