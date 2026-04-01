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PGA TOUR Studios unveils latest chapter of 'The Life,' offering behind-the-scenes access to three-time TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia

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Preview 'The Life,' behind-the-scenes access to three-time TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia

Preview 'The Life,' behind-the-scenes access to three-time TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia

‘The Life: Akshay Bhatia presented by ZYRTEC' premieres April 5 on NBC and PGA TOUR channels

    ‘The Life: Akshay Bhatia presented by ZYRTEC' premieres April 5 on NBC and PGA TOUR channels

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A month after Akshay Bhatia’s come-from-behind victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, PGA TOUR Studios debuts the latest chapter of "The Life" franchise, focused on the three-time PGA TOUR winner. "The Life: Akshay Bhatia presented by ZYRTEC" offers an intimate glimpse into the mindset and journey of one of golf’s rising stars.

    Through "The Life," fans join Bhatia in his adopted hometown of Jupiter, Florida, as he reveals how he creates balance away from a sport that has consumed much of his life. Through his passion for cars, love for his dogs and, most importantly, life as a newlywed with wife Presleigh, Bhatia shows the importance of disconnecting to stay grounded and perform at his best. The episode highlights the characteristics that empowered him to bet on himself and continue ascending to the sport’s highest level: fearless confidence, a relentless work ethic and a willingness to be different.

    "The Life: Akshay Bhatia presented by ZYRTEC" premieres April 5 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Following the network debut, the program will air on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR social channels. Bhatia is the latest player to be spotlighted in "The Life" franchise, with past episodes featuring Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Neal Shipley and Ben Griffin, among others.

    “We’re excited to bring fans closer than ever to Akshay Bhatia at a pivotal moment in his career,” said Michael Riceman, PGA TOUR senior vice president, content and production. “As one of our most longstanding franchises, 'The Life' continues to reveal who these athletes are – in competition and beyond – and allows us to continue to showcase how PGA TOUR Studios is creating deeper connections between fans, the players and the game.”

    "The Life" builds on the lineup of growing original programming out of PGA TOUR Studios, which includes the Emmy-nominated "Scottie 24" in partnership with Rolex and "Chasing Sunday," developed with NFL Films, among others.

    "The Life: Akshay Bhatia presented by ZYRTEC" is produced by Sean Martin and John Wheaton and supported by ZYRTEC, the Official Allergy Relief Sponsor of the PGA TOUR, with Laura Neal and Michael Riceman as executive producers.

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