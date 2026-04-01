PGA TOUR Studios unveils latest chapter of 'The Life,' offering behind-the-scenes access to three-time TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia

Through "The Life," fans join Bhatia in his adopted hometown of Jupiter, Florida, as he reveals how he creates balance away from a sport that has consumed much of his life. Through his passion for cars, love for his dogs and, most importantly, life as a newlywed with wife Presleigh, Bhatia shows the importance of disconnecting to stay grounded and perform at his best. The episode highlights the characteristics that empowered him to bet on himself and continue ascending to the sport’s highest level: fearless confidence, a relentless work ethic and a willingness to be different.