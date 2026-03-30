The First Look: Valero Texas Open

FIELD NOTES: Collin Morikawa is back. After withdrawing from THE PLAYERS Championship after just one hole, Morikawa is set to make his return at the Valero Texas Open as a warm-up before the Masters. Morikawa, a winner already this season, has played the Valero just once before. He finished T75 in 2024. … The highest-ranked golfer in the field will be Morikawa’s Los Angeles Golf Club teammate, Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood, fresh of helping lead LAGC to the second SoFi Cup championship at TGL earlier this month, has three top-10 finishes already this season. His best result at the Valero Texas Open came in 2024 when he finished T7. … Ludvig Åberg also returns to action for the first time since THE PLAYERS and when he struggled down the stretch. Åberg also has two top 10s this year and has had a bit of a mixed bag of results at the Valero – two missed cuts but a T14 sandwiched in between as well. … Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Alex Noren and past winer J.J. Spaun are the other top-20-ranked players in the field. … Brian Harman will return to defend his title. No one has gone back-to-back at the Valero Texas Open since Zach Johnson in 2008-09. … Gary Woodland is also set to tee it up after his incredibly emotional triumph at the Texas Children’s Houston Open – less than three years removed from brain surgery. … Woodland punched his ticket to the Masters with his win in Houston and now there are plenty looking to do the same. The final golden ticket is up for grabs at TPC San Antonio with the winner of the event, if he is not already qualified, earning his way to the first major of the year. This has happened in three of the last six tournaments with Spaun (2022), Akshay Bhatia (2024) and Corey Conners (2019) earning their way in.