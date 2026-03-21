Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
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Highlights | Round 3 | Valspar Championship | 2026
The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition.
Sungjae Im holds a two-shot lead into the final round, looking to hold off a talented field of chasers, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky and Marco Penge.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
- 8:20 a.m. (Marquee group): Justin Thomas, Kevin Roy
- 12:45 p.m. (Marquee group): Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
- 8:30 a.m. (Featured group): Keegan Bradley, Alex Norlander
- (Featured group): Jordan Spieth, Danny Walker (in progress)
- 10:50 a.m. (Featured group): Xander Schauffele, Patrick Fishburn
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)