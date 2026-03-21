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Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

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Highlights | Round 3 | Valspar Championship | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | Valspar Championship | 2026

    The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition.

    Sungjae Im holds a two-shot lead into the final round, looking to hold off a talented field of chasers, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky and Marco Penge.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • 8:20 a.m. (Marquee group): Justin Thomas, Kevin Roy
    • 12:45 p.m. (Marquee group): Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
    • 8:30 a.m. (Featured group): Keegan Bradley, Alex Norlander
      • (Featured group): Jordan Spieth, Danny Walker (in progress)
    • 10:50 a.m. (Featured group): Xander Schauffele, Patrick Fishburn

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

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    R3
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    1

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Brandt Snedeker
    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    BEL
    A. Dumont de Chassart
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T6

    BEL
    A. Dumont de Chassart
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
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