Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
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Highlights | Round 2 | Valspar Championship | 2026
The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition.
Sungjae Im retained his first-round lead on Friday, carding a 69 to get to 9-under. David Lipsky is in solo second at 8-under. Matt Fitzpatrick is in the hunt for the second straight week at 5-under while Florida native Brooks Koepka sits at 4 under after a 67.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 10:45 a.m. (Marquee group): Justin Thomas, Sam Ryder
- 9 a.m. (Featured group): Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
- 11:15 a.m. (Featured group): Xander Schauffele, Chandler Phillips
- 9:40 a.m. (Featured group): Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Højgaard
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)