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Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

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Highlights | Round 2 | Valspar Championship | 2026

Highlights | Round 2 | Valspar Championship | 2026

    The Valspar Championship takes place at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, featuring a $9.1 million purse. The 7,352-yard, par-71 course will host this week's competition.

    Sungjae Im retained his first-round lead on Friday, carding a 69 to get to 9-under. David Lipsky is in solo second at 8-under. Matt Fitzpatrick is in the hunt for the second straight week at 5-under while Florida native Brooks Koepka sits at 4 under after a 67.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 10:45 a.m. (Marquee group): Justin Thomas, Sam Ryder
    • 9 a.m. (Featured group): Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
    • 11:15 a.m. (Featured group): Xander Schauffele, Chandler Phillips
    • 9:40 a.m. (Featured group): Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Højgaard

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

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    Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    R2
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    1

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Doug Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Chandler Blanchet
    USA
    C. Blanchet
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    USA
    C. Blanchet
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

    T5

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

    T5

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*
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