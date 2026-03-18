Rory McIlroy reveals menu for Masters Club dinner
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Rory McIlroy’s interview after Round 4 of THE PLAYERS
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Rory McIlroy has revealed his menu for the Masters Club dinner on Tuesday before the tournament, with an eclectic menu inspired by his upbringing, local Georgia cuisine and some of McIlroy's favorite dishes from around the world.
"It was just from the heart and from personal experience, and I guess a little bit of nostalgia for me of what I wanted to serve," McIlroy said.
Here’s the breakdown.
McIlroy chose four appetizers: bacon-wrapped dates, grilled elk sliders, rock shrimp tempura and peach and ricotta flatbread. The dates are inspired by McIlroy’s mother, who made them often during his childhood. "Thanks to Rosie for that one," McIlroy said. The peach and ricotta flatbread is an homage to local Georgia flair. McIlroy also said he ate a ton of elk in the lead-up to last year’s Masters, inspiring him to include it on the menu.
McIlroy selected yellowfin tuna carpaccio for his first course, replicating a dish from his favorite restaurant in New York City, Le Bernardin.
"It's a really simple dish, but every time we go to that restaurant, that's the one thing that I have to have," McIlroy said. "I can sort of change up everything else in my order but that tuna carpaccio is the one that stays. So that's a fun one that the club worked with me on as well. They went up to the restaurant and worked with the chefs, and made sure; that they obviously wanted to get it right for the night, so that's really cool."
For the main course, the Masters champions can pick between wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon. Included in the sides is traditional Irish Champ -- "When I was a kid I used to eat champ by the bowlful," McIlroy said -- brussel sprouts, glazed carrots and vidalia onion rings. And for dessert, McIlroy opted for a “crowd-pleaser:” sticky toffee pudding.
McIlroy was particularly excited to reveal the wine list, with the ability to pick a few bottles from the Augusta National wine cellar. McIlroy chose a 2015 Salon Brut champagne, a 2022 Domaine Leflaive Batard Montrachet -- the first white wine McIlroy "actually liked" -- a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild and a 1989 Chateau D'Yquem dessert wine. McIlroy drank the 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild the night he won the Masters. The dessert wine is from McIlroy's birth year and is "like liquid gold."
"I wanted to be really intentional with the wines. It's something that I'm really into and passionate about and started to collect wine, probably over the past decade, I would say, at this point," McIlroy said. "So you know, to work with the sommeliers at the club and be able to choose these wines was a lot of fun."
The dinner is one of the most well-known traditions of the year’s first major, hosted annually on Tuesday night for all the past champions. The previous year’s winner is responsible for choosing the menu (and picking up the tab).
Last year, Scottie Scheffler stuck to his Texas roots. His Masters Club menu included “Scottie-Style” cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, “Papa Scheff’s Meatball and Ravioli Bites” and Texas-style chili. Attendees could choose between wood-fired cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish. Scheffler’s dessert was a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie.