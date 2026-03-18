Rory McIlroy reveals menu for Masters Club dinner

"It's a really simple dish, but every time we go to that restaurant, that's the one thing that I have to have," McIlroy said. "I can sort of change up everything else in my order but that tuna carpaccio is the one that stays. So that's a fun one that the club worked with me on as well. They went up to the restaurant and worked with the chefs, and made sure; that they obviously wanted to get it right for the night, so that's really cool."