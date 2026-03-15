Rory McIlroy’s strange title defense ends quietly at THE PLAYERS Championship

Sunday’s round was more of the same. McIlroy opened with a double bogey on the first hole, ping-ponging around the green after a wayward drive. He was just over in the green after two shots into the par-5 second, but let his chip run 7 feet by the hole and didn’t read the comebacker correctly, resulting in a par and a look of exasperation. McIlroy battled back from there, adding four birdies over an eight-hole stretch. The last of those birdies came on the 12th as McIlroy drove the green at the 373-yard par 4. McIlroy was the only player to get his ball all the way to the back pin location, settling 10 feet right of the pin. McIlroy missed the putt but tapped in for his birdie.