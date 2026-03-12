Rory McIlroy plays through back injury, shoots 74 at THE PLAYERS Championship

McIlroy noticed the rust most in his short game, particularly with downhill lies, which required him to bend a little further and put a bit more strain on his back. Those struggles began on the second hole. Greenside to the par-5 after two strokes, McIlroy duffed his first chip before nearly jarring the second one to save par. His first bogey came at the fourth after he ran a greenside chip 12 feet past the hole and missed the comebacker for par. He made bogey at the fifth, too, though that was the result of a slightly errant tee shot that got unlucky as it stopped on a severe downslope in the rough. McIlroy’s lone birdie came on the sixth with a stroke of brilliance out of a fairway bunker, spinning his approach within a foot. He made 11 pars and a bogey from there, the last dropped shot coming on the 11th hole, which he made a mess of from tee to green.