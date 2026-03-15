'Chasing Sunday': New, all-access look at THE PLAYERS Championship debuts Tuesday via PGA TOUR Studios, NFL Films partnership

“Given NFL Films’ long history and success with 'Hard Knocks,' we have been jointly developing 'Chasing Sunday' with an eye toward our 2027 season,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR executive vice president, media. “We felt it was important to demonstrate to the market that a quick-turn, mic’d up format like this will be a hit with core golf fans, casual sports fans and even fans of 'Hard Knocks.' We couldn’t think of a better tournament to showcase than THE PLAYERS Championship and we look forward to hearing from fans and potential partners when it goes live next week.”