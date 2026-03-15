'Chasing Sunday': New, all-access look at THE PLAYERS Championship debuts Tuesday via PGA TOUR Studios, NFL Films partnership
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'Chasing Sunday': New, all-access look at THE PLAYERS debuts Tuesday
Fans to experience exclusive, mic’d-up access to four stars from TOUR’s flagship event
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Fans to experience exclusive, mic’d-up access to four stars from TOUR’s flagship event
NEW YORK and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As part of a heightened focus on new content and engaging projects designed to broaden the PGA TOUR’s fan base, PGA TOUR Studios – in collaboration with NFL Films – on Sunday released the official trailer for "Chasing Sunday," which will debut Tuesday, March 17, and provide fans unparalleled, behind‑the‑scenes access to THE PLAYERS Championship, including never-before-heard mic’d-up insights from players competing in the TOUR’s flagship event.
Modeled after NFL Films’ pioneering "Hard Knocks" series, "Chasing Sunday" will offer an inside look at THE PLAYERS through unprecedented, week-long access to stars in the field who agreed to be mic'd up before and during the competition: TOUR winners Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim and Chris Gotterup. Watch the exclusive trailer here.
“We’re excited to collaborate with the exceptional team at NFL Films on 'Chasing Sunday,' and the buy-in of our stars during one of the biggest and most consequential weeks of their season shows how committed we all are to engaging current and future fans with new, creative storytelling formats like this,” said Andy Weitz, PGA TOUR chief marketing officer. “This a great example of our increased focus on pairing the growing capabilities of PGA TOUR Studios with the power and expertise of production studios like NFL Films.”
"Chasing Sunday" will premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and PGATOUR.COM, with additional distribution support from NFL Films YouTube and social channels.
“Given NFL Films’ long history and success with 'Hard Knocks,' we have been jointly developing 'Chasing Sunday' with an eye toward our 2027 season,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR executive vice president, media. “We felt it was important to demonstrate to the market that a quick-turn, mic’d up format like this will be a hit with core golf fans, casual sports fans and even fans of 'Hard Knocks.' We couldn’t think of a better tournament to showcase than THE PLAYERS Championship and we look forward to hearing from fans and potential partners when it goes live next week.”
“As it has for over six decades, nothing motivates our creative people more than telling compelling sports stories, and the tension and pressure of attempting to win a significant golf tournament fits that format incredibly well,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films’ senior executive. “As we have with the NFL, we are very eager to show golf fans – and sports fans in general – behind-the-scenes moments and drama they have never witnessed before.”
"Chasing Sunday" joins PGA TOUR Studios’ growing slate of original programming, designed to deliver a richer look at the stories, players and experiences that define the game of golf. The portfolio features the Emmy‑nominated "Scottie 24" in partnership with Rolex, the newly launched "Mindful" franchise and more.