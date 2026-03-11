PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp provides update on Future Competition Committee ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship
4 Min Read
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp addresses the media ahead of the TOUR Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp provided an update on the ongoing work of the Future Competition Committee during his press conference Wednesday at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Established last August and chaired by Tiger Woods, the Future Competition Committee has held one clear goal since the outset: build the best version of the PGA TOUR, one that better serves fans, players and partners. The TOUR has held more than 30 meetings across the Future Competition Committee, various working groups, player meetings, Player Advisory Council discussions and Board sessions to work toward that goal. The TOUR is also actively engaged with its corporate partners and both current and prospective media partners to help evaluate competitive models and long-term economics, all while maintaining significant player input and involvement. Rolapp called it a “rigorous and highly collaborative process.”
“Players have told me repeatedly that meritocracy is our greatest strength. And we intend to build on that even further,” Rolapp said. “The Committee’s focus has been on a competitive model built on meritocracy – this is not a closed shop.”
Through those discussions, while nothing has been finalized, consensus has developed around six key themes.
1) Season structure: The PGA TOUR is looking at a schedule from late-January to early-September, with roughly 21 to 26 events on a first track of elevated events which would include the majors, THE PLAYERS Championship and the postseason. These events would be similar to today’s Signature Events, with the best players competing for elevated purses. That would mean at least doubling the current number of Signature Events (eight). Rolapp also noted there would be a second track of TOUR tournaments that will ladder up to the elevated events.
2) Consistent fields: The Committee is focused on delivering consistent fields at top events. They believe in moving away from smaller fields and no-cut events, with Rolapp indicating they are looking at field sizes around 120 players with a cut.
3) Open big: Rolapp emphasized the need to open big to start the season, with a marquee event at an iconic venue in the west, the benefits of which would include finishing on network TV in prime time on the East Coast.
4) Major markets: Rolapp has a keen eye on where the PGA TOUR plays, with an opportunity to bring events to more major markets where demand is strong. Currently, the TOUR competes in only four of the top 10 largest U.S. media markets. Rolapp said the TOUR is evaluating markets with strong existing fan demand and the opportunity to reach new fans in places like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Boston, among others.
5) Promotion and relegation: The Committee is evaluating the role of promotion and relegation between the two tracks within the competitive model to bring an added element to the second track of events. Rolapp said the TOUR envisions a merit-based system that leans into what makes golf compelling: players earning their way to the top, with every event having greater meaning.
“Ultimately, scarcity is not about the number of events we have,” Rolapp said, “but rather scarcity is about making every event we have matter.”
Rolapp compared the TOUR’s potential system to English soccer, where clubs move between leagues (Premier League and Championship) based on annual performance. Applying elements of that approach to the TOUR would create real consequences and lift the competitive standard across the entire platform.
“For our members, the message is simple,” Rolapp said. “Play well, and you earn the opportunity to compete in our biggest events – and for more money.”
6) Enhancing the postseason: Finally, the committee is exploring ways to add even more drama to the postseason, including the potential introduction of match play – either at the TOUR Championship or across the postseason as a whole – creating win‑or‑go‑home moments as the season reaches its conclusion.
Rolapp emphasized that nothing has been finalized and that no formal recommendations have been sent to the player-led Boards. The committee is continuing to gather input from players, partners and other key stakeholders.
Rolapp is expected to address the media again at the Travelers Championship in June, with more updates to come through the TOUR Championship in August. Rolapp acknowledged changes will be made on a rolling basis, with some elements potentially implemented for next year while more significant changes will likely take shape for the 2028 season.
“We will continue to move with urgency, but we are more focused on getting this right,” Rolapp said. “We are proud of our history and just as focused on building the strongest possible future for our game and the fans.”