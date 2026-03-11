PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp provides update on Future Competition Committee ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship

1) Season structure: The PGA TOUR is looking at a schedule from late-January to early-September, with roughly 21 to 26 events on a first track of elevated events which would include the majors, THE PLAYERS Championship and the postseason. These events would be similar to today’s Signature Events, with the best players competing for elevated purses. That would mean at least doubling the current number of Signature Events (eight). Rolapp also noted there would be a second track of TOUR tournaments that will ladder up to the elevated events.