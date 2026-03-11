At THE PLAYERS Championship, eagles deliver more than scores through Morgan Stanley’s Eagles for Impact
3 Min Read
Best eagles from THE PLAYERS Championship 2025
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Editor's note: Follow the eagle count and donations live in the PGA TOUR app.
At THE PLAYERS Championship, bold shot-making is often the difference between contending and chasing the field.
At THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, those aggressive swings can also create impact far beyond the leaderboard. Through Morgan Stanley’s Eagles for Impact program, every eagle and double eagle recorded during the tournament helps generate funding for youth development organizations nationwide.
Designed by renowned golf course architect Pete Dye, the Stadium Course was built to test the world’s best players in a unique and visually intimidating way. Dye incorporated several risk-reward holes that challenge players to weigh bold strategy against potential danger, with water hazards, sharp angles and dramatic visuals separating safety from trouble.
Holes like the famous par-5 16th – part of TPC Sawgrass’ iconic closing stretch – and the drivable par-4 12th present opportunities for eagles, but only for players willing to take on the course’s many obstacles. Those high-stakes decisions often produce some of the tournament’s most exciting moments – and through Eagles for Impact, they also help support the next generation of golfers and leaders.
Since launching in 2017, the Eagles for Impact initiative has contributed $5,000 for every eagle or double eagle recorded during the tournament, generating nearly $2 million in donations to youth development organizations nationwide, including First Tee.
“Eagles for Impact is a powerful example of how purpose and partnership – and the strength of our Integrated Firm – can come together to create lasting change,” said Jess Schnurr, chief marketing officer at Morgan Stanley. “Through our long-standing relationship with First Tee, we’re using the platform of THE PLAYERS Championship to invest in young people, expand access to mentorship and help develop the next generation of leaders – both on and off the course. Giving back is embedded in how we show up as a firm for our communities and how we help others reach their full potential.”
The program’s impact continues to grow through its support of First Tee’s national coaching pipeline.
In 2025, Eagles for Impact provided critical funding that helped train 72 coaches across 33 First Tee chapters nationwide, expanding access to the game for young golfers in communities across the country. Those coaches delivered more than 69,000 hours of programming and mentorship, helping young participants develop their golf skills while also building essential life skills such as confidence, resilience and character – values that extend far beyond the course.
Community engagement remains central to Morgan Stanley’s presence at THE PLAYERS. Located along the 18th fairway roundabout, the Morgan Stanley Fan Experience Tent invites spectators to take part in a cutting-edge putting challenge, watch live tournament coverage, win prizes and capture photos from one of golf’s most legendary venues. The activation offers fans a hands-on way to experience the excitement of the championship while learning more about Morgan Stanley’s commitment to supporting communities and expanding opportunities for young people through the game of golf.
With thrilling shot-making on the course and meaningful impact off it, Eagles for Impact continues to demonstrate how the drama of championship golf can help create lasting opportunities for the next generation.