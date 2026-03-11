At THE PLAYERS Championship, eagles deliver more than scores through Morgan Stanley’s Eagles for Impact

“Eagles for Impact is a powerful example of how purpose and partnership – and the strength of our Integrated Firm – can come together to create lasting change,” said Jess Schnurr, chief marketing officer at Morgan Stanley. “Through our long-standing relationship with First Tee, we’re using the platform of THE PLAYERS Championship to invest in young people, expand access to mentorship and help develop the next generation of leaders – both on and off the course. Giving back is embedded in how we show up as a firm for our communities and how we help others reach their full potential.”