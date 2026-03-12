By the numbers: See how players are faring on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

On the other end of the spectrum, Jhonattan Vegas was the Island Green’s biggest victim in the opening stanza. Entering the hole at 3-under in one of the earlier groups, he would post a quadruple bogey to leave the hole 1-over for the tournament. After coming up short with his initial tee shot, Vegas elected to re-tee from the tee box instead of moving to the drop zone up the left side. It’s the smart play, as the shorter shot from the drop zone up the left makes Thursday’s hole location rather inaccessible. However, he put that second shot into the water as well, hitting the green but bouncing over the firm surface and into the drink.