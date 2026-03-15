Ludvig Åberg reminds us again how tough it is to win, falls out of lead to finish T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship

This didn’t happen to unproven pros. It happened to three PGA TOUR winners, three Ryder Cuppers. They are all top-10 players when they are at their best. Yet all of them can also be susceptible to their worst when the pressure ratchets up. Lowry clinched the Ryder Cup for the Europeans six months ago, then shanked a ball into the water to lose a TOUR event at PGA National. Berger’s bulldog mentality is his most memorable trait, but Akshay Bhatia backed him down the stretch at Bay Hill. Åberg is the cool, calm and collected king of the next generation of stars. Yet he had no answer for the obvious nerves that seep into everyone – no matter their stature – in the late going of tournament golf.