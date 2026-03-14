Scottie Scheffler 'sharper' in resurgent third round at THE PLAYERS Championship

“I think with the way I hit it the first couple days, to kind of have the attitude that I did and the fight that I did, I think that -- when I look at tournaments, I'm not thinking about winning, I'm thinking about approaching things the right way,” Scheffler said. “I did my best to stay committed and I did a good job I think of keeping the right attitude and keeping my head on straight in order to grind out a couple rounds that were difficult. And then I shot a nice round today as well.”