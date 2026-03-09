Is THE PLAYERS set for Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler duel?

Since THE PLAYERS moved back to March in 2019, only the elite of the elite have won. Scheffler and McIlroy are the biggest benefactors. They both won twice. The only other two winners were Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith. The change suits their games well. With the tournament two months earlier than before, the course plays much longer – right into the hands of the best drivers and best iron players. McIlroy is the best driver in the world and Scheffler is the best iron player. If ever there was a venue that would draw the best out of both of them at the same time, it’s TPC Sawgrass.