2H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch Round 4 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times, more

1 Min Read

Highlights | Saturday | Arnold Palmer | 2026

Highlights | Saturday | Arnold Palmer | 2026

    Written by Staff

    All of the TOUR’s biggest names are back in action at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the third Signature Event of the season.

    After a Saturday that saw a weather suspension at Bay Hill, Daniel Berger, who is at 13-under through 15 holes through Round 3, takes a two-shot lead into Sunday over Akshay Bhatia (11-under through 16 holes). A trio of Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Cameron Young are at 9-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • Check back here on Sunday morning to see Featured and Marquee groups.

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3) and 17 (par 3)

    R3
    Suspended

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    15

    2

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    16

    T3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    6

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

