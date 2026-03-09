Max Homa chasing comfort after chasing distance

The progression began with a return to longtime coach Mark Blackburn. The two split after the 2024 season, with Homa seeking an outside perspective after years of working with Blackburn. Homa spent much of 2025 working with John Scot Rattan, but Homa reached back out to Blackburn just before the Bank of Utah Championship last October, hoping he would take a look. The two met up and reconciled any residual hard feelings from their split the previous year. Blackburn gave Homa a few tips to take for the week, and Homa parlayed that into just his second top 10 of the season. From there, the two were back together again.