Max Homa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Homa has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.

Homa has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Homa has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.