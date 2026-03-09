PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States prepares to play his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut after shooting 6-over.

    Latest odds for Homa at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Homa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-71+6
    2024T6468-75-74-71E
    2023T672-72-67-69-8
    2022T1372-73-71-66-6
    2021MC73-73+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1800.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1470.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.150-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1480.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3260.271

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.147 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Homa ranked 79th with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate and has earned 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

