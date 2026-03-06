Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch Round 3 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times, more

After two rounds at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Daniel Berger leads by five shots at 13-under. Akshay Bhatia is in solo second at 8-under, while a trio of Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala are at 7-under. World Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are at 4-under and 3-under, respectively.