5H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch Round 3 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times, more

Panasonic

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff

    All of the TOUR’s biggest names are back in action at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the third Signature Event of the season.

    After two rounds at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Daniel Berger leads by five shots at 13-under. Akshay Bhatia is in solo second at 8-under, while a trio of Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala are at 7-under. World Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are at 4-under and 3-under, respectively.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Saturday: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
      • Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 10:10 a.m. (Marquee group): Tommy Fleetwood, Austin Smotherman
    • 9:30 a.m. (Featured group): Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria
    • 10:55 a.m. (Featured group): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
    • 12:25 p.m.: Harris English, Scottie Scheffler
    • 12:55 p.m. (Marquee group): Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3) and 17 (par 3)

    R2
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    2

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    6

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

