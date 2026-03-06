Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch Round 3 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times, more
1 Min Read
Highlights | Round 2 | Arnold Palmer
Written by Staff
All of the TOUR’s biggest names are back in action at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the third Signature Event of the season.
After two rounds at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Daniel Berger leads by five shots at 13-under. Akshay Bhatia is in solo second at 8-under, while a trio of Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala are at 7-under. World Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are at 4-under and 3-under, respectively.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to watch (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Saturday: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 10:10 a.m. (Marquee group): Tommy Fleetwood, Austin Smotherman
- 9:30 a.m. (Featured group): Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria
- 10:55 a.m. (Featured group): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 12:25 p.m.: Harris English, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:55 p.m. (Marquee group): Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox
Featured holes
- Nos. 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3) and 17 (par 3)
