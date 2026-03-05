Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch Round 2 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times and more

Daniel Berger opened with a 9-under 63, grabbing a three-shot lead through 18-holes at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg posted rounds of 66 and sit tied for second. Two-time Bay Hill champion Scottie Scheffler carded an opening-round 70 and sits seven shots off the lead. Rory McIlroy, the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion, shot an even-par 72 on Thursday.