Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch Round 2 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times and more
All of the TOUR’s biggest names are back in action at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the third Signature Event of the season.
Daniel Berger opened with a 9-under 63, grabbing a three-shot lead through 18-holes at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg posted rounds of 66 and sit tied for second. Two-time Bay Hill champion Scottie Scheffler carded an opening-round 70 and sits seven shots off the lead. Rory McIlroy, the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion, shot an even-par 72 on Thursday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to watch (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 10:20 a.m. (Marquee group): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland
- 8:40 a.m. (Featured group): Jordan Spieth, Sam Stevens
- 10:05 a.m. (Featured group): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:30 p.m. (Featured group): Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
Featured holes
- Nos. 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3) and 17 (par 3)
