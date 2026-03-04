Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, TV times, tee times and more
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The TOUR sails to the Caribbean for the first Additional Event of the season – the Puerto Rico Open – which will be played alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The tournament, contested at Grand Reserve Golf Club, marks a valuable opportunity to earn early-season FedExCup points.
PGA TOUR winners Michael Brennan and Nick Dunlap will be teeing it up this week, as will European Ryder Cup star Rasmus Højgaard and the Korn Ferry Tour's Blades Brown. Three PGA TOUR University alums, Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent and David Ford are in the field and John Daly II, son of major champion John Daly, will make his PGA TOUR debut in Puerto Rico on a sponsor exemption.
Here's how to watch this event:
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)