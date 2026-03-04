Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, TV times, tee times and more

PGA TOUR winners Michael Brennan and Nick Dunlap will be teeing it up this week, as will European Ryder Cup star Rasmus Højgaard and the Korn Ferry Tour's Blades Brown. Three PGA TOUR University alums, Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent and David Ford are in the field and John Daly II, son of major champion John Daly, will make his PGA TOUR debut in Puerto Rico on a sponsor exemption.