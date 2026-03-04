PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, TV times, tee times and more

1 Min Read

Rafael Campos on meaning, impact of Puerto Rico Open on his career

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR sails to the Caribbean for the first Additional Event of the season – the Puerto Rico Open – which will be played alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The tournament, contested at Grand Reserve Golf Club, marks a valuable opportunity to earn early-season FedExCup points.

    PGA TOUR winners Michael Brennan and Nick Dunlap will be teeing it up this week, as will European Ryder Cup star Rasmus Højgaard and the Korn Ferry Tour's Blades Brown. Three PGA TOUR University alums, Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent and David Ford are in the field and John Daly II, son of major champion John Daly, will make his PGA TOUR debut in Puerto Rico on a sponsor exemption.

    Here's how to watch this event:

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Mar 2, 2026

    The First Look: Precious points up for grabs as TOUR heads to Puerto Rico

    Mar 3, 2026

    Power Rankings: See who leads pack at Puerto Rico

    Mar 2, 2026

    Chris Nido betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

