Arnold Palmer Invitational: Who to watch during Rounds 1-2 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times and more

Matsuyama had a hot start to the season with four top-15 finishes, which include a playoff appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii thanks to the strength of his approach game. Whether he can fix the struggles with his driver remains to be seen. Thomas, a 16-time TOUR winner, helped Atlanta Drive clinch a victory at TGL last week in his return to competition. "Obviously would love to play well next week, but I’m also understanding that it’ll be almost five, six months since I played a competitive tournament," Thomas said after the match. "So I’m not exactly expecting anything great, but at least everybody else will be struggling with me at Bay Hill. So that’ll make me feel a little bit better.” Thomas' best finish at Bay Hill has been a T4 in 2024.