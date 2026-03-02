PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
9H AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Who to watch during Rounds 1-2 at Bay Hill, TV times, tee times and more

Presented by

Panasonic

3 Min Read

Latest

Mic’d up with Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley

Mic’d up with Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley

    Written by Staff

    All of the TOUR’s biggest names are back in action at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the third Signature Event of the season.

    Russell Henley returns to defend his title at Bay Hill Club & Lodge after dramatically capturing the event last year after chipping in for eagle on the 16th hole. He'll have plenty of competition at Arnie's place, with Scottie Scheffler – winner twice in the last four years – and 2018 champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, both teeing it up. Justin Thomas will be making his TOUR debut this season after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery in November 2025.

    Specific tee time information will be released Tuesday. In the meantime, below is an early look at some of the notable groupings for this week’s event, which will be featured in PGA TOUR LIVE and Golf Channel coverage across the first two days at Bay Hill.


    Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

    Matsuyama had a hot start to the season with four top-15 finishes, which include a playoff appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii thanks to the strength of his approach game. Whether he can fix the struggles with his driver remains to be seen. Thomas, a 16-time TOUR winner, helped Atlanta Drive clinch a victory at TGL last week in his return to competition. "Obviously would love to play well next week, but I’m also understanding that it’ll be almost five, six months since I played a competitive tournament," Thomas said after the match. "So I’m not exactly expecting anything great, but at least everybody else will be struggling with me at Bay Hill. So that’ll make me feel a little bit better.” Thomas' best finish at Bay Hill has been a T4 in 2024.

    Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry

    Despite a disappointing season debut where Schauffele missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open by one stroke ending his streak of 72 straight cuts, the 10-time PGA TOUR winner has picked up momentum and is coming off a T7 in his most recent start, The Genesis Invitational. As for Lowry, the Irishman is hoping to bounce back from a devastating T2 finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Lowry had a three-shot lead entering PGA National's Bear Trap, but carded back-to-back double bogeys to lose to Nico Echavarria. “I have a tee time next Thursday in Bay Hill,” Lowry said, “and I have no choice but to move on.”

    Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley

    World No. 1 Scheffler, who finished T11 at Bay Hill last year, will be paired with U.S. Ryder Cup teammate Henley at a place where both have experienced success. After opening his season with a win at The American Express, Scheffler has experienced a case of the Thursday blues – failing to break par in the first round – and lost his streak of top-10 finishes at The Genesis. The worst he could do? T12. Last year's champion Henley is coming off a missed cut at The Genesis after a rocky opening 76 and will look to turn things around by emulating his 2025 performance in Orlando.


    Behind the scenes with Scottie Scheffler after Arnold Palmer Invitational win

    Behind the scenes with Scottie Scheffler after Arnold Palmer Invitational win


    Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

    Since McIlroy's win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2018, he's only finished outside of the top 15 at this event once, and he's entering off the strength of a T2 finish at The Genesis, where he lost to Jacob Bridgeman by one shot. Hovland's best finish at Bay Hill is a T2 in 2022, and he missed the cut last year. The Norwegian's last win was at the 2025 Valspar Championship and is hoping to repeat his success in the Florida swing.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • Monday: "The Drop," 7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Wednesday: "On the Range," 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Golf Channel
    • TGL regular season finale:
      • Monday, 7 p.m.: TGL Match 14, Los Angeles vs. New York, ESPN2, ESPN App
      • Tuesday, 9 p.m.: TGL Match 15, The Bay vs. Jupiter Links, ESPN, ESPN App
    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    The First Look: Signature storylines abound at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    The lasting legacy of Palmer’s cardigan

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Odds Outlook: Former champs Scheffler, McIlroy top odds board at Bay Hill

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW