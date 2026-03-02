Chris Nido betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Chris Nido missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, posting a score of 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Nido's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2024
|T49
|71-69-69-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|E
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Nido's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nido's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 49th at 9-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Nido's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
Nido's recent performances
- Nido's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 3-under.
- Nido has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nido has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nido's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.080
Nido's advanced stats and rankings
- Nido posted an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average was 0.246 over his past five starts, his strongest statistical category.
- Nido averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total was 0.080.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nido as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.