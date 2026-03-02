PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Chris Nido betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chris Nido missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, posting a score of 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Nido at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Nido's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-71-3
    2024T4971-69-69-70-9
    2023MC71-73E
    2021MC74-70E

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Nido's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nido's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 49th at 9-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Nido's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--

    Nido's recent performances

    • Nido's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 3-under.
    • Nido has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nido has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nido's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.080

    Nido's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nido posted an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average was 0.246 over his past five starts, his strongest statistical category.
    • Nido averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total was 0.080.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nido as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW