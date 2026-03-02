The lasting legacy of Arnold Palmer’s cardigan

It wasn’t the only color he wore, though. He’s pictured wearing yellow, navy blue and green, among others. It was Palmer’s fondness for bright colors that eventually changed the way the entire alpaca wool industry operates. Before Palmer, the wool industry was relying largely on darker colored alpacas than white alpacas. But as Palmer brought bright colored sweaters into the mainstream, it forced alpaca farmers to meet the demand. According to Modern Farmer, Peruvian alpaca was sold in round lots that had a certain amount of color in each of them, preventing importers from taking only white fiber. But as the need for more colors arose, importers started paying huge premiums for white alpaca fiber, which could be dyed various colors. That resulted in breeders favoring light-colored animals. Within a decade, the composition flipped, with 90% of the wool coming from white alpacas.