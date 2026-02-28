Shane Lowry, Austin Smotherman set for Sunday showdown at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Smotherman, meanwhile, is hunting for his maiden TOUR title. He won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 to re-earn PGA TOUR status, but everything so far this week has been uncharted territory. He had a bit more of an up-and-down day Saturday as compared to his two previous rounds at PGA National – he made five birdies but also had three bogeys, including back-to-back squares on Nos. 6 and 7 – and while his usually impressive ball-striking has remained sharp (he sits fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and third in SG: Approach to Green so far this week) he’s been buoyed by a great putting effort.