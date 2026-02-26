Will Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with ankle injury
1 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Thursday morning just prior to his opening round tee time at PGA National, citing a left ankle injury.
Zalatoris, one of the biggest names in the field this week at PGA National, was set to make his third start of the season playing on a major medical extension as he attempts to reestablish momentum following significant back surgeries that sidelined him in recent years.
He did not detail the nature of the ankle injury.
The 29-year-old opened the season with a T18 at The American Express before missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He played 11 events in 2025, making nine cuts, before a late withdrawal from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Zalatoris returned for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow the following week but failed to make the cut after posting 6-over through two rounds. It marked his final start of the 2025 season.
Following the PGA Championship, Zalatoris underwent artificial disc replacement surgery to address two herniated discs. The procedure came two years after he underwent an initial microdiscectomy in April of 2023 to treat herniated discs in his back at the L4-L5 and L5-S1 nerves. The first back procedure came after his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters, sidelining him for eight months.
Zalatoris has 14 starts remaining on his medical extension, and needs to accrue 255 FedExCup points in that period to fulfill it. He was replaced in the field by Ben Silverman, who will tee off at 12:13 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.
Thursday's withdrawal is hopefully just a small detour on a road to recovery for one of the TOUR's most promising talents.