Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, new TV times adjusted for inclement weather in Round 3

Jimmy Stanger holes out 144-yard approach for eagle on No. 6 at Cognizant Classic

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse.

    Austin Smotherman took a three-shot lead into the weekend, leading a pack of contenders that includes Nico Echavarria and Joel Dahmen.

    Due to inclement weather in The Palm Beaches area on Saturday, tee times and TV coverage windows have been adjusted. Golf Channel coverage will start live coverage at 10 a.m., with NBC picking up at 3 p.m.

    Here's how to watch the event:

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC live until play concludes, taped coverage after the conclusion of play until 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Check back here later for groupings.

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Feb 26, 2026

    Cognizant Classic: How to watch Friday's action from PGA National

    Feb 24, 2026

    Cognizant Classic: How to watch start of Florida swing

    Feb 23, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR returns to Florida for Cognizant Classic

    R2
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    A.J. Ewart
    CAN
    A. Ewart
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    5

    Joel Dahmen
    USA
    J. Dahmen
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

