Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, new TV times adjusted for inclement weather in Round 3
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse.
Austin Smotherman took a three-shot lead into the weekend, leading a pack of contenders that includes Nico Echavarria and Joel Dahmen.
Due to inclement weather in The Palm Beaches area on Saturday, tee times and TV coverage windows have been adjusted. Golf Channel coverage will start live coverage at 10 a.m., with NBC picking up at 3 p.m.
Here's how to watch the event:
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC live until play concludes, taped coverage after the conclusion of play until 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.