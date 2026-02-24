PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brooks Koepka's $5M charitable contribution announced

1 Min Read

Latest

Brooks Koepka addresses media in return to TOUR at Farmers Insurance Open

Brooks Koepka addresses media in return to TOUR at Farmers Insurance Open

    Written by Staff

    As announced with Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement to the PGA TOUR via the Returning Member Program, Koepka is making a $5 million charitable contribution.

    The following recipients were determined based upon a process established jointly between the PGA TOUR and Koepka:

    • $1 million to Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, the primary charitable recipient of Koepka’s hometown event, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches;
    • $1.5 million to the following intended beneficiaries selected by Koepka and approved by the PGA TOUR:
      • ALS Bridge Foundation
      • Baby Quest Foundation
      • Best Buddies
      • Hannah’s Home of South Florida
      • Pageant of Hope
      • Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation
      • Quantum House
      • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
      • The Thomas Healy Hambric Foundation – Beyond the Spectrum
      • UnLIMBited Foundation
    • $2.5 million equally distributed to approved beneficiaries selected by eligible PGA TOUR members, such as their foundations or other charities they support.

    Eligible members will have the opportunity to select a beneficiary of their choice.

    The PGA TOUR will provide an update on approved player-selected charitable beneficiaries once the selection and vetting process is complete and will distribute funds via PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. as soon as possible.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR returns to Florida for Cognizant Classic

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for Cognizant Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Brooks Koepka betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Harry Higgs
    USA
    H. Higgs
    USA
    H. Higgs
    Hank Lebioda
    USA
    H. Lebioda
    USA
    H. Lebioda
    Austin Eckroat
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Danny Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
    Beau Hossler
    USA
    B. Hossler
    USA
    B. Hossler
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW