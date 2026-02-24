4H AGO
Brooks Koepka's $5M charitable contribution announced
1 Min Read
Brooks Koepka addresses media in return to TOUR at Farmers Insurance Open
Written by Staff
As announced with Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement to the PGA TOUR via the Returning Member Program, Koepka is making a $5 million charitable contribution.
The following recipients were determined based upon a process established jointly between the PGA TOUR and Koepka:
- $1 million to Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, the primary charitable recipient of Koepka’s hometown event, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches;
- $1.5 million to the following intended beneficiaries selected by Koepka and approved by the PGA TOUR:
- ALS Bridge Foundation
- Baby Quest Foundation
- Best Buddies
- Hannah’s Home of South Florida
- Pageant of Hope
- Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation
- Quantum House
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- The Thomas Healy Hambric Foundation – Beyond the Spectrum
- UnLIMBited Foundation
- $2.5 million equally distributed to approved beneficiaries selected by eligible PGA TOUR members, such as their foundations or other charities they support.
Eligible members will have the opportunity to select a beneficiary of their choice.
The PGA TOUR will provide an update on approved player-selected charitable beneficiaries once the selection and vetting process is complete and will distribute funds via PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. as soon as possible.