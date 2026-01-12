Brian Rolapp pens letter to fans around launch of Returning Member Program
3 Min Read
PGA TOUR Chief Executive Officer Brian Rolapp has announced the Returning Member Program, designed to provide an alternative path back to PGA TOUR competition for past members who have achieved the highest accomplishments in the game. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
As the 2026 PGA TOUR Season begins this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, I wanted to provide an update to our fans on recent player developments that have been in the news, as well as the PGA TOUR’s response to this unique situation.
Since becoming CEO last year, my primary focus has been a commitment to our fans to create the best version of the PGA TOUR. I promised that together we would respect the past while building the future, challenging ourselves to reach new fans and create a TOUR that both reflects the best of sports competition and retains the elite competitive environment our fans expect every week.
I’ve been fortunate to hear and learn from so many of our fans on what makes the PGA TOUR special, along with the ways we can further enhance the drama and consequence of competing at the highest level of the game. And one thing has been clear across each of those conversations — you all want the best players in the world competing against each other more often.
On Dec. 23, 2025, Brooks Koepka notified the PGA TOUR that his previous affiliation had concluded, and he subsequently applied for reinstatement of TOUR membership. This prompted our Boards to evaluate how we deliver the best version of the PGA TOUR for our fans, players and partners — with severe and justified consequences — which has resulted in our new Returning Member Program.
Designed to provide an alternative path back to PGA TOUR competition for past members who have achieved the highest accomplishments in the game, the Returning Member Program mandates heavy and appropriate limitations to both tournament access and potential earnings that we believe properly holds returning members accountable for substantial compensation earned elsewhere. It also includes elite performance-based criteria that requires winning THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship between 2022 and 2025.
Its strict limitations, which Brooks has agreed to, include a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA TOUR's Player Equity Program, representing one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history, with estimations that he could miss out on approximately $50-85 million in potential earnings, depending on his competitive performance and the growth of the TOUR. At the request of the PGA TOUR, Brooks has also agreed to make a $5 million charitable contribution, the recipient(s) of which will be determined jointly.
Importantly, the Returning Member Program will not take away playing opportunities from current members — fields will be expanded as needed.
Other eligible players interested in seeking PGA TOUR reinstatement must do so by the time the Returning Member Program closes on Monday, Feb. 2. This is a one-time, defined window and does not set a precedent for future situations. Once the door closes, there is no promise that this path will be available again.
We will continue to aggressively pursue anything that enhances the fan experience and makes the PGA TOUR stronger. This is part of our commitment to fans, who expect the world’s best players to compete on the PGA TOUR week in and week out.
Brian Rolapp
PGA TOUR CEO