The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Highlights | Round 2 | The Genesis

    The Genesis Invitational is underway from Los Angeles, with the TOUR's biggest stars vying for a $20 million purse. The Riviera Country Club hosts the tournament.

    Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead after matching 7-under 64s to reach 12 under. Rory McIlroy sits in solo third at 11 under after a 65, while Xander Schauffele is at 9 under (65). Adam Scott turned back the clock with a second-round 63 to join Schauffele at 9 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings:

    • Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., ESPN+
    • Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., ESPN+

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 10:45 a.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Matti Schmid
      • Tommy Fleetwood, Aldrich Potgieter in progress
    • 10:35 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard
    • 10:55 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre
    • 1:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
      • Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick in progress

    Featured hole

    • No. 16

    R2
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    -12

    -12

    -11

    -9

    -9

    -8

