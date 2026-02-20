The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Highlights | Round 2 | The Genesis
Written by Staff
The Genesis Invitational is underway from Los Angeles, with the TOUR's biggest stars vying for a $20 million purse. The Riviera Country Club hosts the tournament.
Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead after matching 7-under 64s to reach 12 under. Rory McIlroy sits in solo third at 11 under after a 65, while Xander Schauffele is at 9 under (65). Adam Scott turned back the clock with a second-round 63 to join Schauffele at 9 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., ESPN+
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 10:45 a.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Matti Schmid
- Tommy Fleetwood, Aldrich Potgieter in progress
- 10:35 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard
- 10:55 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
- Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick in progress
Featured hole
- No. 16