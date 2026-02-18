Horses for Courses: Approach play will separate contenders from pretenders at Riviera

Higgo landing on the fade list didn’t surprise me, despite a solid end to last season, highlighted by a T7 at the Procore Championship and a runner-up at the Sanderson Farms, plus respectable results at the Butterfield Bermuda and Worldwide Technology. But to start this season, something is off, and most of it is the irons. He has lost strokes on approach in his last four events, and the last two are the red flag. He’s lost at least four strokes on approach in both. Fitzpatrick’s game is trending the right way, and Riviera fits his eye, so he’s the first leg.