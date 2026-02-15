Rory McIlroy can’t keep big numbers at bay in season debut at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Charging up the leaderboard on Thursday, two inexplicable three-putts from short range led to a pair of double bogeys that sent McIlroy backward on a day everyone was going low. He started hot again on Friday, but made a mess of the par-5 14th hole after getting greenside in two strokes, only to walk away with a bogey that again stifled his momentum. McIlroy will be kicking himself for Saturday, in particular. He opened with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 to vault into the top 10 before disaster struck on the fourth. McIlroy flared his tee shot right and off the cliff. Forced to drop in a precarious spot, he hit two different pitch shots heavy and barely got out of a greenside bunker with his fifth shot, eventually making a triple-bogey. He managed to play 3-under golf over the next 13 holes before another confounding double-bogey on the 18th.