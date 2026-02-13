Rory McIlroy contending, laments 'wasteful' mistakes hampering him at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy’s miscues were obvious on Thursday, when he played a marvelous round outside of two avoidable three-putts that led to a pair of double bogeys. Despite that, he was still able to shoot 4-under and rocketed up the leaderboard early on Friday after an eagle on the par-5 second and two more birdies on the fourth and seventh holes pushed him to 8-under. But McIlroy dropped shots at the 10th and 14th holes, which offset the three other birdies he made on the outward nine. McIlroy made a particular mess of the par-5 14th. Near the green in two shots, but in an awkward position near a tree, McIlroy flubbed his chip into the bunker and was unable to get up-and-down from there. He missed possible birdies at the 16th and 17th holes but was able to end with a birdie on the 18th.