Signature Scroll: Rory McIlroy survives, Jordan Spieth surges and Scottie Scheffler stumbles

Rory McIlroy’s first nine holes of his TOUR season were sublime. The Northern Irishman could do no wrong, stuffing approaches, holing bunker shots and pouring in putts. He made the turn at Spyglass Hill at 5-under and added another birdie early on his inward nine. It was the continuation of a year ago, when he also began his year on the Monterey Peninsula, and shot a bogey-free 66 with a hole-in-one that laid the foundation for a convincing victory later in the week.