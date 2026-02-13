AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Pebble Beach
Written by Staff
A star-studded field takes on some of the most scenic coastline on the PGA TOUR this week in the year’s first Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
After an action-packed Round 2, Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune co-lead at 15 under. Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns are both one shot back at 14 under, while Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth inhabit a large pack at 10 under. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is at 9 under and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is nine shots back of the lead at 6 under.
Here's how to follow the action this weekend.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 11:33 a.m.(Stream 2, Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, J.T. Poston, Alex Noren
- 11:33 a.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark, Harry Hall
- 12:39 p.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)