PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Jordan Spieth sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Pebble Beach

    Written by Staff

    A star-studded field takes on some of the most scenic coastline on the PGA TOUR this week in the year’s first Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    After an action-packed Round 2, Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune co-lead at 15 under. Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns are both one shot back at 14 under, while Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth inhabit a large pack at 10 under. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is at 9 under and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is nine shots back of the lead at 6 under.

    Here's how to follow the action this weekend.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 11:33 a.m.(Stream 2, Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, J.T. Poston, Alex Noren
    • 11:33 a.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark, Harry Hall
    • 12:39 p.m. (Stream 3, Featured group): Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    The First Look: McIlroy aims for title defense at AT&T Pebble Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 13, 2026

    AT&T Pebble Beach: How to watch Friday action from Monterey Peninsula

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 14, 2026

    Bhatia, Hisatsune share AT&T Pebble Beach lead, Kelce and amateurs head home

    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    T1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    -15

    T1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    -15

    T1

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T3

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F*

    -14

    T3

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    -12

    T5

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW