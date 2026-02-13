AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

After an action-packed Round 2, Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune co-lead at 15 under. Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns are both one shot back at 14 under, while Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth inhabit a large pack at 10 under. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is at 9 under and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is nine shots back of the lead at 6 under.