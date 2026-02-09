What's next for Rory McIlroy?

If more records are what he’s after, McIlroy is one win from 30 career TOUR victories, a milestone only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Vijay Singh reached since the turn of the century. McIlroy is one major from tying Nick Faldo for the most by a European player and cementing his status as the best European in the history of the sport. That would also put McIlroy ahead of Brooks Koepka for most majors of his generation. McIlroy has said he wants to win on iconic venues. He’s never lifted a trophy at Riviera or Muirfield Village. This year’s U.S. Open is at Shinnecock Hills, one of the crown jewels of American architecture. Are those at the top of his list? The one goal he has stated publicly is winning an Olympic gold, though he will need to wait until 2028 for that chance.