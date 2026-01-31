Patrick Reed pulls within four shots of leader at Bahrain Championship heading into final round
1 Min Read
Patrick Reed carded five birdies and an eagle for a third-round 66 at the 2026 Bahrain Championship. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Written by Associated Press
AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain (AP) — Calum Hill of Scotland salvaged a rough start with a pair of birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 on Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship with Patrick Reed suddenly back in the mix.
Reed, coming off a whirlwind week in which he won the Dubai Desert Classic and then announced he was eyeing a return to the PGA TOUR, had five birdies and an eagle for a 66. He went from 10 shots behind to just four off the lead.
Hill, who played at Texas Tech, was at 16-under 200, two ahead of Freddy Schott of Germany (70). Reed and Grant Forrest of Scotland were at 204.
“Are you going to be the hunted or the hunter,” said Reed, whose world ranking is up to No. 29 with his Dubai victory. “Looks like I'm going to be the hunter tomorrow.”
Reed said he would play a full DP World Tour schedule – he is entered in the Qatar Masters next week – to try to earn PGA TOUR status as one of the leading 10 players in the Race to Dubai. He would be eligible to return to the PGA TOUR in September with limited status as a past champion.