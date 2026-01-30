PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Patrick Reed climbs leaderboard with 67 in Bahrain, still 10 shots off lead

Patrick Reed shoots a second-round 67 to climb the leaderboard at the 2026 Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed shoots a second-round 67 to climb the leaderboard at the 2026 Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Written by Associated Press

    AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain (AP) — Patrick Reed shot 5-under 67 in the second round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship on the DP World Tour on Friday and was 10 strokes behind leader Calum Hill of Scotland.

    Reed won the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday and announced on Wednesday that he would be returning to the PGA TOUR.

    The American will play on the DP World Tour for the rest of the year, with the aim of finishing high enough in the Race to Dubai standings to earn full status on the PGA TOUR in 2027.

    Reed, who was in a tie for 22nd place, made seven birdies. Hill made 11 – and no bogeys – in his 61 to move onto 16-under par for the tournament and held a four-shot lead over German golfer Freddy Schott (67).

