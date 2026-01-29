PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
10H AGO

Patrick Reed opens with 71 to trail by six in Bahrain, adds Qatar to his DP World Tour schedule

1 Min Read

Latest

New PGA TOUR members via DP World Tour share what their favorite DP World Tour event was

New PGA TOUR members via DP World Tour share what their favorite DP World Tour event was

    Written by Associated Press

    AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain (AP) — Patrick Reed decided to extend his Middle East stay and then salvaged a 1-under 71 in the Bahrain Championship, where Alejandro Del Rey and Freddy Schott shared the lead at 65 when the first round was halted by darkness on Thursday.

    Reed, who won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and then chose to return to the PGA TOUR, entered next week's Qatar Masters. That would give him four straight starts in the Middle East to start the year on the DP World Tour.

    His goal now is to finish high enough in the Race to Dubai — he currently is No. 2 — to earn full status on the PGA TOUR in 2027.

    Reed was 1 over until birdies on consecutive par 5s on the back nine, both times hitting a wedge to tap-in range to get his round back under par.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 28, 2026

    Reed announces plan to return to TOUR, eyes status for 2027 season

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 27, 2026

    Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch action from Torrey

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 30, 2026

    How to watch Farmers: Watch second-round action at Torrey Pines

    Latest
    R1
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    2

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    2

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW