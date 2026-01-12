How it works: PGA TOUR Returning Member Program
(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
In response to fan research that shows a clear desire to see the best golfers competing together more often – as well as timely inquiries from players not currently competing on the PGA TOUR and expressing an interest in returning – the PGA TOUR has established the Returning Member Program.
The Returning Member Program provides players – who have achieved elite performance-based criteria – an alternative path to return to the highest level of men’s professional golf, the PGA TOUR, while ensuring returning members must accept severe yet appropriate financial consequences.
Program eligibility
ELIGIBLE PLAYERS: Open to players who have participated in Unauthorized Tournaments, have not been a member for a minimum of two (2) years and have won THE PLAYERS, Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and/or The Open Championship in the years 2022-2025.
Players must be able to comply with PGA TOUR Regulations, including Conflicting Event Release and Media Release requirements, as well as prohibitions concerning Unauthorized Tournaments.
APPLICATION WINDOW: Players must apply between Jan. 12-Feb. 2; applies to the 2026 season only (i.e., a player can not indicate now for 2027 season or beyond).
Program requirements/restrictions
EXEMPT STATUS: Eligible to use the remaining portion of the multi-season exemption earned for no greater time period than if they had maintained continuous membership.
FIELDS & ELIGIBILITY: Will be added to the field for events in which they participate and will not impact any other player's eligibility.
For THE PLAYERS, Full-Field, Additional Events and Signature Events that have an alternate list, if a returning member is in the field, additional PGA TOUR members will be included from the alternate list to ensure the groupings and starting times are drawn in twos or threes, as applicable. For the FedExCup Playoffs, a returning member may qualify, but will not impact any other player's ranking for the purposes of qualification.
- THE PLAYERS, Full Field and Additional Events: Eligible for THE PLAYERS, Full-Field and Additional Events utilizing remaining winner’s exemption.
- Signature Events: Must qualify through play-in categories (Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, OWGR top 30, Full-Field Event win); ineligible to receive sponsor exemptions to Signature Events.
- FedExCup Playoffs: Eligible to earn Official FedExCup Points and may qualify for the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs, but will not impact any other player's ranking for the purposes of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs qualification and/or 2027 eligibility.
PRIZE MONEY AND OTHER MEMBER BENEFIT PROGRAMS: Eligible to earn Official and Unofficial Prize Money (including prize money at the TOUR Championship) and for other Member Benefit Programs (pending eligibility), except for Earnings Assurance Program and Recurring Equity Grants under the Player Equity Program for five years (2026-2030). Will not receive any payment from the 2026 FedExCup Bonus Program (Regular Season payout following the BMW Championship).
EVENT MINIMUM: Must participate in a minimum of 15 cosponsored and approved tournaments in the 2026 season.