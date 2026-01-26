Brooks Koepka: By the numbers
Written by Alistair Cameron
Brooks is back.
Brooks Koepka returns this week to the PGA TOUR as part of the Returning Member Program, established to provide players who have achieved elite levels of performance an alternative path back to the highest tier of men’s professional golf.
The 35-year-old tees it up at the Farmers Insurance Open for the fifth time in his career at historic Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Let’s look at Koepka’s career by the numbers to put into perspective the dominance he’s shown on the golf course:
Chasing double-digit wins
Sitting at nine PGA TOUR victories, Koepka is looking to join a list of 119 golfers with double-digit wins. Koepka’s first victory came at the 2015 WM Phoenix Open, where he fired a bogey-free, 5-under 66 Sunday, highlighted by a 50-foot eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 15th. During his career, Koepka has 13 runners-up and has been inside the top 10 an incredible 53 times in 186 starts. In those starts, Koepka has seen the weekend 146 times.
Koepka’s professional career started in June of 2012 after a stellar college career at Florida State University, where he claimed three victories and was voted a three-time All-American. Just three months in, his first victory came on the Challenge Tour (previously the HotelPlanner Tour) at the Challenge de Catalunya. He added three more victories the following year (Montecchia Golf Open, Challenge de España and Scottish Challenge) to earn his DP World Tour card. That same year, Koepka made his first cut at a major championship, finishing T70 at the 2013 PGA Championship, hosted at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, where he was paired with Tiger Woods in the final round. Ten years later, he returned to Oak Hill to win his fifth major.
During his 2014 rookie campaign on the DP World Tour, Koepka won at the Turkish Airlines Open and finished eighth in the Race to Dubai rankings, enough to be voted the Tour’s Rookie of the Year. Koepka also made his PGA TOUR debut that same year, finishing tied for third at the Procore Championship (then the Fry's.com Open) after leading at the 54-hole mark.
His lowest round to date on the PGA TOUR came at the 2016 Shriners Children's Open, where Koepka shot a 9-under 62 in the opening round at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Majoring in double defense
Koepka’s first of five major victories came at the 2017 U.S. Open, hosted at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin. With a winning score of 16-under 272, Koepka won by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama, and tied the lowest score-to-par ever at a U.S. Open, a mark set by Rory McIlroy in 2011.
The following season, Koepka successfully defended his U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, becoming only the third golfer to do so since World War II (Ben Hogan, 1951; Curtis Strange, 1989). He went on to win the PGA Championship for the first time that same season, setting him up for another successful major defense – which he was also able to handle – at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course. By achieving the feat, he became the first player to win back-to-back at both the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.
Koepka added a third PGA Championship victory – and fifth major – in 2023, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the championship three times in its stroke-play era. The victory also made Koepka the 20th player to win five majors.
Weeks on top
Koepka has reached world No. 1 on four separate occasions, the first coming after his victory at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in Jeju Island, South Korea, on Oct. 21, 2018. Koepka flip-flopped with Justin Rose at the top of the list during the rest of 2018 before regaining the No. 1 spot in May 2019, after winning the PGA Championship. That stint on top lasted 38 weeks before Koepka dropped from his perch in February 2020.
In total, the nine-time TOUR winner spent 47 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, but his 38-week consecutive run is the 18th longest in the history of the sport.
Best season on TOUR
Despite winning two majors the season prior (U.S Open and PGA Championship) and the PGA TOUR’s Player of the Year, Koepka’s best season on TOUR could arguably be the following year, during the 2018-19 season.
During the campaign, Koepka earned his most victories in a season (three), including a major and a World Golf Championships event. His first victory of the season was closed out in style, with a final-round 64 that included a 7-under 29 back nine highlighted by a birdie-birdie-par-eagle finish at THE CJ CUP. He reached 21-under par through 72 holes for the first time in his career and set the tournament record.
It was the first time that he had moved to No. 1 in the world, and after victories at the PGA Championship and World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he finished the season with the lowest scoring average of his career at 69.20.
Although he only took home one major trophy that season, Koepka remarkably finished inside the top five at all four events.
Time at Torrey
Despite just making the cut once at the Farmers Insurance Open in four starts during his career, Koepka has seen success at Torrey Pines. The South Course hosted the 2021 U.S. Open, where Koepka navigated himself around the traditionally difficult national open and carded scores of 69-73-71-69 to finish 2 under and tied for fourth.
He was one of 12 players to finish under par that week on the cliffs of La Jolla in Southern California, and with three holes remaining, sat one off the lead before falling with two late bogeys.