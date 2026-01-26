Brooks Koepka: By the numbers

Koepka’s professional career started in June of 2012 after a stellar college career at Florida State University, where he claimed three victories and was voted a three-time All-American. Just three months in, his first victory came on the Challenge Tour (previously the HotelPlanner Tour) at the Challenge de Catalunya. He added three more victories the following year (Montecchia Golf Open, Challenge de España and Scottish Challenge) to earn his DP World Tour card. That same year, Koepka made his first cut at a major championship, finishing T70 at the 2013 PGA Championship, hosted at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, where he was paired with Tiger Woods in the final round. Ten years later, he returned to Oak Hill to win his fifth major.