What’s next for Scottie Scheffler? Don’t ask

There are tangible pieces for Scheffler to add to his mantle, no doubt. The next win will be his 20th, cementing lifetime membership on the PGA TOUR. A win at the U.S. Open would make Scheffler the seventh man to achieve the career Grand Slam. He would be the second-fastest to complete it from the time of his first major win to his last, just a year off of Woods’ record. A third PLAYERS Championship would tie him for the most all-time. A third Masters victory would put him in rarified air. Any major victory levels him with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, who both have five but have needed more than twice the starts as Scheffler. Scheffler can tie Woods’ record of five straight Player of the Year awards if he repeats again.