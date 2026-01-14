Does Jordan Spieth have another run in him?

Therein lies Spieth’s biggest reason for optimism in the new year. The wrist issues date all the way back to the end of 2017, when Spieth says he hurt it during offseason training. That caused his grip to weaken, his club face to inadvertently open on the backswing, and the ball to flail out right. Compensating for that meant his hands couldn’t get as deep in his backswing, a key component of his natural tendencies. After years of pushing off surgery, Spieth finally underwent a procedure before the 2025 season. The only problem: He had no time to retrain the years of scar tissue and muscle memory when he returned. He jumped straight into the PGA TOUR calendar, debuting at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with limited freedom to work on major swing fixes as he fought to keep his head above water.